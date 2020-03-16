NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The statewide move to close restaurants and bars is happening right before St. Patrick’s Day.
It’s a holiday that is typically a big day for those businesses in New Haven.
Restaurants, pubs, and bars were still looking forward to some customers, but in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, no one will be allowed inside, except for picking up food for takeout.
The New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled last weekend, but restaurants were still going to continue their celebrations this week.
With the coronavirus spreading, the state ordered bars and restaurants to close indefinitely, starting Monday at 8 p.m.
“I think it’s scarier now than it was a week ago. Everybody seems a little more nervous than we were several days ago and with everything shutting down, I’m just financially scared,” said Kristin Marchetti.
Marchetti, a bartender at Christy’s, says Sunday, which would have been parade day, only brought out what she described as an intimate group after the city halved occupancy limits.
The idea was to cut down on large gatherings to help limit the potential spread.
“We were looking forward to it. Take out is not our bread and butter here, so it’s not really something I would assume would be a viable option, but people still need to eat. Not everybody cooks, so I’m glad some places will be available, but for us here, I just don’t see it,” Marchetti said.
Last week, COVID-19’s potential financial impact already had to folks at the Trinity Bar and Restaurant worries.
The few days in March are their money makers before the slower summer months, but they know why the city and state are taking these steps.
“It’s pretty disappointing but you understand where its coming from. The health and safety of your patrons are on the top of the list,” said Shane Carty.
New Haven’s mayor says it’s drastic measures during unprecedented time, but these steps are needed.
“It’s an awful situation and there are no easy answers to this, but it’s very clear that from an economic perspective, our pain now, will reduce the pain we feel later,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.
All of the restaurants and bars must close up by Monday at 8 p.m.
