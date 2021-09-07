WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury is trying to get more people in line to be vaccinated by offering gift cards to some local eateries this week.
From now until Sunday, if you get vaccinated at Waterbury’s walk-up clinic at 910 Wolcott St., then you'll get a gift card to one of five eateries in the city.
Now, more people have definitely been getting vaccinated, with more than half of the city's population with at least one dose, but the city wants to continue upping the number.
Fears over the Delta variant have been fueling higher vaccination numbers for weeks, but the city is now offering $25 gift cards to five restaurants to hopefully encourage more.
The city also did this in August.
The participating restaurants are the Art of Yum, Now at the Mattatuck Museum, Bertie's West Indian & American Restaurant, Divine Health Juice Bar, Aunt Gerrie's Kitchen and the food truck C&G Lunchbox.
Lunchbox also did it last month.
The owner says it helped get her many new customers.
"That's a positive, got good feedback. Get people from the mayor's office, the city hall, all that area, downtown and the bank, all that area,” said Latsha Slaughter, owner of C&G Lunchbox.
Now again, to get these freebies, you have to get vaccinated at the walk-up clinic in Waterbury at 910 Wolcott St.
It's open seven days a week.
- Monday/Friday: 12pm-8pm
- Tuesday/Thursday: 2pm-8pm
- Wednesday: 12pm-6pm
- Saturday: 9am-3pm
- Sunday: 8am-12pm
