MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Restaurant owners say they continue to have a hard time filling job openings.
On Monday, Texas Roadhouse held a job fair at several location, hoping to find new employees.
They’re looking to hire as many as 15 people just at their Manchester location, so the hope is the job fair gets the word out to potential applicants.
“After this pandemic and the COVID, it feels good to be able to get off unemployment and have a job,” said Stephanie Bortz.
Stephanie Bortz has been out of work since March of 2020, when the pandemic started, but that came to an end on Monday when she was hired at Texas Roadhouse in Manchester.
The company says it came into the day looking to fill 100 part-time and full-time positions across five locations in Connecticut.
“We’ve had jobs available, lots and lots of jobs available, and our applicant flow has just really slowed down a lot,” said Ernie Richards, Managing Partner of Texas Roadhouse.
Managing Partner Ernie Richards says the Manchester location currently has staff of 130 employees, but the economy is reopening, and people are looking for a return to normal, which means they need more staff.
“We’re definitely booming. We set a couple of records, all-time records, this year already,” Richards said.
The restaurant industry as a whole has said they’re having a hard time filling out their staff. Richards say he doesn’t have a guess as to why.
Some companies are offering incentives to lure new hires. At Texas Roadhouse, they put on the job fair to get the word out.
“In our space, we’re right there with everybody else, with the hourly pay and everything else,” Richards said.
Richards said 61 people signed up for appointments and they expect walk-ins.
Sheldon Morgan is looking for some extra money for college.
“I was applying for a lot of jobs, but I wasn’t really getting hired, so I was like, ‘since they’re hiring, might as well,’” Morgan said.
Companies in a lot of industries say they’re hiring, but some factors may keep people from applying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.