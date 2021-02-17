TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport restaurant owner was arrested on Wednesday and charged with bribery and hindering prosecution.
The Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said the charges stem from an incident where 58-year-old John Vazzano offered a bribe to avoid having authorities investigate sexual assault allegations against two employees of the restaurant.
Officials said he was also charged with interfering with an officer after he mislead state and federal officials as to the whereabouts of the employees.
According to the arrest warrant, a relative of a former employee of the restaurant reported that sexual assault and harassment of the former employee occurred in November and/or December of 2019.
Vazzano, a Trumbull resident, surrendered himself at the Rocky Hill Police Department on Wednesday and was released on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.
