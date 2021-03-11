PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Thursday was the one year anniversary of the coronavirus in Connecticut.
While many things are on a path back to normalcy, there are some sectors that are still down and out.
While bars have a workaround by selling food, there are still 300 to 400 bars that haven’t opened their doors in nearly one year, according to the state.
The eve of St. Patrick’s Day last year is a night every bar owner in Connecticut will remember forever.
At 8 p.m. they shut down.
Channel 3 cameras were rolling at Zen Bar in Plainville as patrons filed out, all taking their first steps into a new life in the COVID era.
Owner Giancarlo Garcia-Zimmitti didn’t know what to expect.
“It’s the moral obligation for us to comply and continue to do what we need to do so we can kick this.
In two weeks from now, we’ll see how bad everything is and assess from there,” Garcia-Zimmitti said in an interview last year.
For two months, the lights would stay off.
“I thought we’d be down for a couple of months, maybe and we’d be back. Not over a year,” Garcia-Zimmitti said.
It was only in late May, when outdoor dining was allowed, that they reopened.
“We were only open, Thursday, Friday Saturday,” Garcia Zimmitti said.
Like many others, Zen Bar took advantage of the workaround provided by the state that allowed bars to reopen, as long as they served food.
Garcia- Zimmitti expanded the menu and found success.
“The more people eat, the more they can drink and the longer they can stay,” Garcia-Zimmitti said.
Grants along the way also helped.
“The $5,000 grant recently for small businesses helped out a lot,” Garcia-Zimmitti said.
But, he said the darkest time for his business didn’t come at the beginning or middle of the year, but toward the end, when the 9:30 p.m. curfew was in place.
“What I was normally doing in one night in 2019 was the entire month of November,” he said.
That 90-minute reduction nearly put him out of business.
“Honestly, we almost shut down at that point,” Garcia-Zimmitti said.
Still operating at three days a week, business at Zen Bar is down 75 percent from 2019.
With the weather turning and some restrictions being lifted on the March 19, Garcia-Zimmitti can see the light. He approves of the way the Gov. Ned Lamont managed the pandemic.
“He did a good job, he’s still doing a great job,” he said.
He knows his loyal customers were the lifeline that kept this business alive through the roughest year ever in its 19-year history.
“People knew us for really great drinks, and they came to the bar and now know us for really great food and drinks,” Garcia-Zimmitti said.
That expanded menu will be one of the things that sticks around.
Also, expect the social distancing to stay in some form even after the orders are lifted.
