EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges following the robbery of a restaurant in East Hampton.
According to police, Daniel William Doherty, 19, used a handgun to rob a Subway Restaurant on East High Street.
It happened on Monday just after 9:15 p.m.
Police said the gun was shown and the suspect fled on foot.
Officers who responded found Doherty in a nearby parking lot. He was trying to get away in a vehicle.
However, police said they were able to take him into custody without incident.
The stolen money and the handgun were recovered, police said.
Doherty was charged with first-degree robbery, weapon in a motor vehicle and sixth-degree larceny.
Police said he was unable to post the $250,000 bond, so he'll be in Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday.
