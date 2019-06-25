NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted by police in Vermont and described by them as a "habitual criminal" was found in Connecticut.
Zachary Dumas, 33, was found to be staying at an address on Cedar Street in Norwalk.
Monday, Norwalk police said they were contacted by the Bennington, VT Police Department.
Bennington police said they had information that Dumas was in Norwalk.
They said Dumas had an active arrest warrant for larceny from a person, criminal threatening and habitual criminal which stemmed from the robbery of a restaurant.
Norwalk police said they conducted surveillance in the area of Cedar Street.
They said they saw a Chevrolet sedan park on Summit Avenue.
When Dumas left the vehicle from the driver's side, they moved in for the arrest.
Dumas fled on foot behind a business on Cedar Street, across Interstate 95 and up an embankment.
The embankment, however, led to the Norwalk Fire Department Station 2.
Other officers were able to intercept Dumas behind the fire station and tackled him to the ground.
They later learned the the sedan he had been driving was reported stolen out of Troy, NY.
Dumas was charged as being a fugitive from justice, first-degree larceny and interfering with police.
His bond was set at $350,000.
Dumas is due in court on July 3.
