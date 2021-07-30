HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a light at the end of the tunnel for Connecticut restaurants, as local businesses are able to keep the sales tax they collect on meals for one week.
The state is giving restaurants three options -- They can keep the sales tax starting Sunday for one week, or there’s another week at the end of the year, and then next spring. The owner can choose which week they want.
“We saw the announcement from the governor about the sales tax relief that’s the state’s doing. It’s a big help especially for a restaurant our size,” said Jamie McDonald, of Bears Restaurant Group.
The restaurant has seen increased traffic in recent weeks.
“Sales have luckily been increasing over the last month, two months,” he said.
McDonald added that every little bit helps.
“A week of sales tax for us will cover about 50% of our labor for the week, so it does help quite a bit,” he said.
Coming off a rough year, he wishes a little more could be done.
“It would be nice to see a more permanent measure like that over the COVID shutdown. That would have been one of the easier things the state could have done which is sales tax. We already get it. It’s already in our pockets and any sales tax cut goes immediately to our bottom line,” he said.
The biggest question is which week to choose. Some restaurant owners say summer is better for them because it’s busier, so they’ll be able to keep more. Others say December is busy for them.
