PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Restaurants announced closures and limited hours due to the expected excessive heat.
J. Timothy's in Plainville said it will be closed for indoor dining on Thursday and Friday, with very limited takeout available.
"We apologize for any inconvenience, but our kitchen staff deserve a break from the intense heat," the restaurant said. "Grilling, frying, sauteing, it all raises the temperature in the kitchen to very uncomfortable and excessive levels during a heat wave like this. We want to give our valued staff a break from that."
Heads up: CLOSED for INSIDE DINING Thursday & Friday. This heat wave is no joke. Very limited takeout available. pic.twitter.com/sKsjp4JVcn— J. Timothy's Taverne (@jtimothys) August 11, 2021
Ta-Que in Simsbury also said it will be closed Thursday and Friday.
"We will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the extreme heat," TA-Que wrote on social media. "Sorry for any inconvenience, stay cool, and we’ll see you Saturday!"
Heat indices were expected to surge between 100 and 110 degrees on Thursday.
Channel 3 declared in Early Warning Weather Alert because of them. See the forecast here.
