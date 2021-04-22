WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Restaurants are getting the all clear to expand business and get back to more normal operations in the next month.
However, they’re having a tough time finding people who want to work.
Restaurants all over the state are saying they are having trouble finding staff, which is surprising with many people still unemployed due to the pandemic.
“With all the unemployment right now, we are trying to figure out where everyone is. We are looking forward to hiring a lot more staff at this time,” said Phil Barnett, co-owner of the Hartford Restaurant Group.
The Max Restaurant Group, which has seven restaurants in Connecticut, has taken a motivational approach, offering signing bonus to new applicants.
The sign-on bonus essentially is we will pay you up to $1,000. When you work with us getting hired after interviewing,” said Jill Waller, of The Max Restaurant Group.
The $1,000 signing bonus requires a minimum of five weeks on the job.
Over the last two months, the financial incentive has shown some success.
However, there is still room for growth as many establishments fight to bring on workers and bring back customers.
“I think there are still individuals are scared to come into the workforce and get back into those office buildings and restaurants," Waller said. “I also think that more and more people getting vaccinated, we are seeing a lot of our regulars come back who we haven’t seen in a year."
The Hartford Restaurant Group is taking applications on its website and on site at its establishments.
The Max Restaurant Group has a similar policy and is also using Indeed and Craig’s List.
