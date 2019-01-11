WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A big match up is set for Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers in a divisional playoff game.
Restaurants across the state are gearing up for big crowds.
“Yes, I will be watching the patriot game on Sunday. Absolutely,” said Troy Neely, Cromwell.
“I’ll be rooting for the Patriots,” said Serge Arel.
Football fans across the nation are eager to watch the New England Patriots take on the Chargers in the playoffs.
Local restaurants and bars are anticipating large crowds.
“It can be busy, and it can be crazy really fast but that’s why we come here and that’s why we want more people to come. The more the merrier and it’s just a big party here every day,” said Gabriela Angelina, Traveling General Manager at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Buffalo Wild Wings in Wethersfield is among the many restaurants serving game day fan favorites.
“Absolutely, buffalo wings are my favorite. With the bones, yeah. I like to just chew them up and if I’m successful, one scoop,” said Neely.
There’s a lot of logistical preparations that go into serving the large volume of fans.
Restaurants aren't just gearing up for big crowds dining in to watch the game, but also a lot of takeout orders.
This time of year is when roughly 70 percent of customers choose to order take-out from Buffalo Wild Wings.
“People are ready to celebrate at home with friends and family and have that crazy atmosphere at home too,” Angelina said.
The Wethersfield location sold roughly 20,000 wings on during the big game last year.
Though this Sunday’s game won’t be as crazy, restaurants are still gearing up for the hype.
They have some advice to customers placing takeout orders.
“The earlier the better just so that we’re prepared, and it gives you more timing too at home,” said Angelina.
So, no matter who you’re cheering on, a lot of restaurants say they’re ready to accommodate big crowds and hungry fans.
