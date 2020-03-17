CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Under the governor's new order, all restaurants and bars are closed for dining because of the coronavirus.
Only delivery or take-out is available.
The move from Gov. Ned Lamont comes as many establishments rely on a boost in business on St. Patrick's Day.
Connecticut isn't the only state to make the move. New York and New Jersey are doing the same as part of a regional approach to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"It's awful," said Devin Pitched of Plainville. "It's sad."
Many local businesses worry about the impact it will have.
However, they told Channel 3 that they understand the reason for the change.
“It’s the moral obligation for all of us right now to comply and continue to do what we need to do, so we can kick this," said Giancarlo Garcia-Zimmitti, owner, Zen Bar.
Fast food chains are not exempt. They need to follow the order as well.
Movie theaters and gyms are closed with no firm date for a reopening.
