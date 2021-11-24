(WFSB) - It’s a busy day for restaurants and pizza spots.
Families are still preparing the big Thanksgiving meal, and they’re heading out to eat as they wait.
Tanner Conway is a floor manager at Sally’s Apizza.
He said, “we’re feeding everybody who’s cooking but can’t cut into the turkey yet.”
The popular New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza, was bustling tonight.
Every table was taken, and people waited outside in the cold for a slice.
It’s a stark difference from last year at this time, when Sally’s only did to go meals.
“A lot of people are coming down. They’re reconnecting with everybody. Let’s go get a pizza while we wait,” said Conway.
That’s what the Poor family from Brooklyn was doing, while they wait to have turkey, stuffing, and all the sides with their Connecticut loved ones.
Kathy Zee-Poor said, ”we’re going to enjoy a meal hopefully soon and have thanksgiving dinner tomorrow.”
“My mouth is watering already, the smell of pizza is good,” said Beckett Poor.
At Randall’s Restaurant in West Haven, friends met up for food, drinks and games tonight.
Brigitta Glynn is a bartender at Randall’s Restaurant.
She said, “it’s nice to see people coming in and seeing familiar faces that you haven’t seen in a year.”
Staff said they’re happy to be bustling and busy this holiday season.
“It’s nice to see everyone around the holidays,” said Glynn.
Sally’s will be closed tomorrow for the holiday.
Randall’s will be open with live music starting in the evening.
