HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- What better way to start the work week than with chicken wings.
Monday July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day, and restaurants across the country are celebrating.
Several restaurant chains are celebrating with deals on the favorite bar bite.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order of wings Monday.
Wingstop: Get five free wings with every wing purchase Monday
Hooters: Get All-You-Can-Eat wings for $15.99 Monday
TGI Fridays: Through Aug. 4, Fridays has an Endless Appetizers promotion, which includes wings
For more in National Chicken Wing Day, click here.
