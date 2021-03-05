PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- While the state has put out a plan to loosen COVID safety restrictions on businesses, some restaurant owners said it really doesn’t help much.
On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that restaurants can now operate at 100 percent capacity, up from 50 percent.
However, social distancing requirements will still be in place, as well as face coverings and cleaning protocols.
Therefore, with tables still required to be kept at a 6-foot distance, most restaurants can’t add any more tables, which means they can’t add customers.
J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville has been coming up with ways to keep up with the COVID-19 times, transporting their banquet room into a take-out space.
Before the pandemic, the restaurant could hold 450 people. Now with 6-foot distancing and plexiglass, they can only fit 200.
Even with the news of the governor easing restaurant restrictions, it doesn't really mean a whole lot for the restaurant.
“In all reality, the 6-foot distancing between tables and the barriers involved, really doesn't expand our seating at all,” said general manager Greg Gardner, adding that they can’t add more tables at this time.
In addition to the face coverings and social distancing remaining in place, so will the 11 p.m. curfew.
So, for J. Timothy’s, they’ll just keep serving up good food, like they know how to do.
“Nothing changes at all. We move forward and do what we do,” Gardner said.
What would help is if the state eased the 6-foot distancing restrictions, but restaurants know some customers aren’t comfortable with that.
