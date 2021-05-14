WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s the first Friday after the CDC dropped the indoor mask recommendation, but a good portion of Connecticut is still masked up.
It was the perfect spring night to go out in West Hartford. Restaurants packed inside and out with eager diners.
Now that the federal government and the state no longer require masks, Channel 3 wanted to see how people were responding.
“Have been uncomfortable with the masks from the get go. I understand them, but I never liked wearing it, so I’m excited,” said Stephen Ranieri.
“I have the vaccine too, but I heard some places you don’t have to wear the masks, but I’d rather be safe than sorry,” said Zachary Leon.
Now that the mandate is lifted, there’s no wrong answers, it’s whatever people are comfortable with.
Now that the state has gotten out of the way, businesses are now burdened with coming up with their own policies.
In West Hartford, policies can vary, even at neighboring businesses. Kennedy’s Barbershop enforcement is in lockstep with the state and federal government.
“We aren’t going to ask people about their vaccination because it’s a violation of HIPAA, it’s just going to be a good faith, honor system kind of thing,” said Carelle Bartley, Kennedy’s Barbershop.
You’ll need a mask when slurping up a delicious bowl of ramen inside Kalibon.
“I don’t want to jump the gun too fast,” said Kellen Gan.
Since they were made mandatory last year, people have formed strong opinions about masks. When crafting their policies, businesses are keeping that in mind, worried about potentially losing customers.
“We’ve had very few issues, there are a few people, but maybe it’s one out of 50 people,” Gan said.
Many people who were out in West Hartford still were wearing masks, but some were not.
