WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – The pandemic has forced as many as 600 Connecticut restaurants to close in the past year, but right now, as many as 100 are hibernating in order to survive.
Many restaurateurs say they had to make a lot of decisions due to COVID in the past year. They had to learn how maintain a facility, maintain a staff, and maintain the business all during the pandemic.
Langley’s Restaurant at Great Neck Country Club in Waterford is among the 100 or so restaurants statewide that have gone into hibernation, closing their doors to weather the pandemic.
“Financially it just wasn’t worth staying open during the winter months and once I knew the employees would get the extra unemployment benefits, it was an easy decision,” said Brian Langley, owner of Langley’s.
It was an easy decision for the Max Group Restaurant as well to hibernate Trumbull Kitchen in downtown Hartford. Scott Smith, Vice President of Max Group, says there was little foot traffic.
“With everybody working from home, Max Downtown is in City Place, the building population there is normally 2,500 people, typically they see about 300 people a day coming in,” Smith said.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association says Connecticut had 8,500 restaurants before coronavirus. One year later, hundreds have closed their doors.
“ I don’t want to lose any more and I want the ones, to your point, have temporarily closed, be able to reopen and be able to withstand to get through the recover fully and get back on their feet,” said Scott Dolch, CT Restaurant Association.
Like many establishments, the Courthouse Bar and Grille in Putnam redesigned their business plan in order to survive.
“We’ve adapted in ways where our seating is less, but we’re fortunate enough to have a lot of floor space to spread our tables out [and] added plastic dividers,” said Sheila Frost.
Owners are looking forward to warmer weather, so they reopen and get back to normal.
