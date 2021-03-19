HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After a long year struggling to stay open, Friday marked a milestone for Connecticut businesses.
Many can open at 100 percent. However, restaurants, gyms, houses of worship, libraries and other places must still adhere to other COVID-19 safety protocols, something many restaurants have said will cancel out benefits from the capacity increase.
Still, it was a first step toward the new normal, and they said are ready to be busy again.
Some customers remain skeptical.
"I’m a little worried um about it opening up so soon," said Jennifer Barrett of Newington. "I always air on the side of caution. I myself personally will probably continue to be very careful. No plans on just going out quite yet."
At First and Last Tavern, management prepared to hire more people in the kitchen as it got ready to open at full capacity.
Now that a third of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated, the general manager said he sees the results in the bottom line.
“They feel safer, people are getting the vaccination,” said Jim Kehoe, general manager, First and Last Tavern. “A lot of our business are families.”
The increase in vaccinations led to the capacity restrictions being lifted.
Masks and social distancing will still be enforced, so that meant eight tables will remain missing from First and Last’s dining room.
The timing of the changes also came when COVID variants like the U.K. strain and now the Brazilian strain entered the state.
Previously, the daily positivity rate was a key metric, but with much of the most vulnerable vaccinated, Gov. Ned Lamont said he will now look at another metric.
“[I’m] a lot more concerned about hospitalizations,” Lamont said. “That would give us a better idea of whether this highly infectious strain that’s a possibility in New York, whether that’s impacting our hospitalizations.”
Some doctors urged the state to wait until more of the population gets vaccinated. Still, the state is moving forward.
Doctors also warned that those variants are already here, and folks should be cautious.
Ben Andreotta of West Hartford said he's been going to the gum throughout the pandemic. WIth extra safety precautions, he said he's not worried.
"It doesn’t change," Andreotta said. "We are careful, we keep to ourselves, we clean out stations down. We are careful."
Some states reduced restrictions only to find themselves with dramatically higher COVID-19 numbers, but Lamont is hopeful Connecticut will be able to continue to move more toward normalcy without losing the progress the state already made.
