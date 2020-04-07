HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Restaurants have been some of the hardest hit because of the coronavirus.
Many have been forced to shut down, and others are changing the way they do business to save it.
In Hartford, Tangiers has been serving customers for 25 years.
Their take-out business is helping them, but these days they're doing something new to survive these tough times.
They're still making falafel at Tangiers, but you won't see any customers sitting at the counter.
"It's a two-way street. We can't survive without them and we are trying to do our best to provide for them especially in times like this,” said Zach Latif, of Tangiers International Market.
His father started the market, and now he and some of his siblings are running it. Sales come from their market, which specializes in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean foods.
The rest comes from what they make at the counter, and their take-out business, which customers say is important right now to support local restaurants.
However, more people are staying home, and that hurts business. So, they started delivering.
"We didn't delivery before. Nope this is new for us. This is something we have adapted to,” Latif said.
And, in good times and bad, family is family, and these days that has some benefit.
Restaurants make up 10 percent of Connecticut’s businesses, employing some 160,000 people.
The state and country are seeing record high unemployment, and those who still have jobs are thankful they do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.