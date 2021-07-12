HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An emergency summit of Hartford-area restaurants was held on Monday to talk about the ending of a relief fund.
The Small Business Administration's Restaurant Revitalization Fund closed on July 6.
According to Sen. Richard Blumenthal, only 1,303 of 3,369 eligible applicants in the state received grants.
Due to the significant economic recovery needs of these businesses, Blumenthal said the RRF’s original $28.6 billion allocation was entirely depleted.
He said he is working with his colleagues on a bipartisan basis to add an additional $60 billion to the program to meet the needs of all existing applications.
