NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A second COVID-19 relief package from Congress will give a much-needed shot in the arm to struggling restaurants.
In Connecticut, since the start in the pandemic, 600 restaurants have already closed their doors.
Now the hope is this second round will slow the tide and help businesses stay afloat.
While the Connecticut Restaurant Association said it’s been a long seven months, it said that the new federal relief package is one that’s desperately needed for restaurants and millions of Americans.
It will include another round of the Paycheck Protection Program and roughly $280 billion.
It will also include the ability to deduct prior PPP expenses when it comes to taxable income.
New Haven is a city known for its restaurants.
The owner of Christopher Martin’s, a popular spot on State Street, said any help they can get, they’ll take.
“It’s a big sigh of relief because we need it and I don’t know the details yet, but to hear that there’s more PPP and PPP relief, unemployment from the feds is great news,” said Brian Virtue, Christopher Martin’s. “My staff is going to breathe a little easier.”
While every bit will help struggling restaurants, plenty in the industry were hoping for more.
