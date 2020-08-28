FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The severe weather on Thursday forced local restaurants to protect their outdoor patio spaces.
Even though indoor seating is open at half-capacity, a lot of restaurant owners said customers are more comfortable dining outside.
Therefore, outdoor dining has become their money maker, but the weather plays a big role in that.
The owner of Unionville Family Restaurant is happy Thursday’s storm wasn’t like Tropical Storm Isaias that hit the state three weeks ago.
“Every day I look at the weather for the week because that's our business. We worry about wintertime and what's going to happen,” said Avdulla Zhuta, of Unionville Family Restaurant.
Three weeks ago, Unionville Family Restaurant lost power for five days, and had to throw out $50,000 worth of food.
On Thursday, while packing up some patio furniture, Zhuta said “when there is a storm, we always take the umbrellas down because the storm takes them in the street.”
Down the road on Route 4, the owner of Wood-n-Tap in Farmington had broken down their large white tests on Thursday before the storms hit.
“We could get 60 mph winds and golf-sized hail, so to be prepared, we are just going to take down the tents. They won't hold up that well in that kind of wind and would end up on Route 4 and it wouldn't be a good thing,” said Wood-n-Tap owner Mike Hamlin.
They were also protecting their outdoor patio equipment.
“We will stack up the chairs, pile them in a cluster, take down the tents, move the tables against the wall, anything that can be blown away, and we there is supposed to be good sized hail so anything that can be damaged from above, we will cover up,” Hamlin said.
Since outdoor dining has become more popular, many restaurant owners continue to hope for good weather.
