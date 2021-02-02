HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Restaurants got some good news on Monday when Governor Ned Lamont extended a curfew for them and other businesses.
Many eateries have been struggling to survive during the pandemic, but will staying open later help?
The restaurants say the timing really helps due to Sunday’s big game and Valentine’s Day coming up. Plus, spring weather is right around the corner.
Some owners have taken a lot of debt to stay open and they say more help is needed.
“Our feeling is that we’ll take what we can get at this point,” said Scott Smith, Vice President and COO of Max Restaurant Group.
Restaurant owners are grateful for any help they can get right now. Business is down amid the coronavirus pandemic, so the extended curfew is much needed.
REALTED: Gov. Lamont extends restaurant, business curfew to 11 p.m.
Customers can stay until 11 p.m., which is later than the previous 9:30 p.m. limit.
“I think restaurant in particular have really operated professionally, doing everything they could to keep you safe,” Lamont said.
The timing of the announcement helps, potentially giving consumers confidence to dine inside ahead of some normally big dates.
“You have Super Bowl weekend, you’ve got Valentine’s Day, you got potentially St. Patrick’s Day. You’re not going to have the parade, but who knows what that will look like,” said Scott Dolch, Executive Director of Connecticut Restaurant Association.
Is this enough to keep struggling restaurants afloat? Marketing firm Zenreach says foot traffic was way down nationwide in December, which is normally a peak time.
Pizza places say they saw a 66 percent drop in traffic in January. Burger joints, American eateries, and Italian restaurants say that drop was more than 70 percent.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association says reservations are down 40 percent. More takeout helps, but the hope is for an earlier spring and the return of outdoor dining.
“As the weather cooperates and we loosen up on the capacity issues, we’ll entertain reopening,” Smith said.
Restaurants will also keep pushing to end the curfew, raise capacity limits, and more grants for those in need.
“They’re little shots in the arm, no pun intended, but we’re going to continue to need that because they’re still carrying nine, ten months of debt,” Dolch said.
In September, Lamont allowed events of up to 100 people inside and 150 people outside, only to ban those again in November.
The restaurant industry is hoping the state can get back to those limits soon so they an start booking weddings and other events for this upcoming spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.