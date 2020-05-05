CLINTON, CT (WFSB) – As the state gets closer to May 20, some businesses are concerned the guidelines to reopen aren’t available and they need time to do that.
May 20 is the date the governor’s office set as a soft reopening of many businesses, including restaurants.
Westbrook Lobster doesn’t have outside dining at their Westbrook location, but their Wallingford restaurant does.
Outside dining is one of the prerequisites to reopening for restaurants.
Questions remain such as how far apart does seating need to be, what other barriers need to be in place before the doors open, and other guidelines to ensure safety.
The kitchen staff at Westbrook Lobster was busy on Tuesday, sterilizing and scrubbing the kitchen. Without guidelines and clarification from the State Health Department, they’ve already reset the tables in the dining room and on their deck.
The restaurant took to Twitter and said in part, “They think we can just open the doors and we’re good to go? C’mon. What a joke. We need time to prepare.”
You'd think the state would let restaurants know the specific protocols we need to know when/if we are allowed to open for outdoor dining in two weeks. They think we can just open the doors and we're good to go? C'mon. What a joke. We need time to prepare!!!— Westbrook Lobster (@WestbrkLobster) May 5, 2020
“Restaurants need more than a week’s notice. More than two weeks really, to get their doors open and ready to serve customers the proper way,” said Michael Lariviere, Westbrook Lobster owner.
Word from the local health director says they’re all working in unison with the state.
Another unresolved question is where to get personal protective equipment for their staff and cleaning supplies. They can do it through a third party, but that's pricey.
The guidelines will come from the Department of Public Health. Channel 3 reached out on Tuesday for feedback, but they haven’t responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.