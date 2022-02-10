NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – It’s shaping up to be a big weekend for restaurants and bars, with the big game and Valentine’s Day happening back-to-back.
It’s been a rough two years for bars and restaurants, but this weekend is going to be busy.
This is the first time ever the big game and Valentine’s Day are taking place on consecutive days.
In the Elm City it’s part of a push to shop local, live local.
Whether it’s a catering package to watch from home or showing up to take in the game on one of their TVs, Bear’s Smokehouse says Sunday will be busy.
“Super Bowl is one of our biggest things. Our food is really fit for Super Bowl parties,” said Alexandra Knighten, of Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ.
While the smell of BBQ ill be in the air, next day love will be, though Bear’s isn’t celebrating Valentine’s Day in the traditional sense.
“We’re actually doing an anti-Valentine’s Day party where its happy hour all night, we’ve got a great DJ coming out and you can even bring pictures of your ex that will get the flame treatment.”
Plenty of Elm City restaurants are ready to welcome couples, including the Cast Iron Chophouse and Oyster Bar on State Street.
“It really doesn’t matter what day it falls on, it just brings a lot of people.”
After coming off the traditional post-holiday lull in January, owner and Executive Chef Attilio Marini says Valentine’s being on a Monday makes it even better.
“We pick up Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, people don’t have to condense everything into one day, stretch it out over four, it’s a Black Friday weekend is what it is,” Marini said.
In New Haven the city is pushing its new campaign, “Shop Local, Live Local,” whether it’s restaurants, florists, or gift shops, like Angela’s Unique Creations in the Kimberly Square neighborhood.
“The people is what keep businesses open, so please come out and support us,” said Angela Keeton, of Angela’s Unique Creations.
The city says no matter what your plans are this weekend, from a romantic dinner to football with friends, there is something for everyone.
“That money that you spend on your local business keeps our storefront businesses thriving, it’s much more likely every dollar you spend on a locally owned business, is going to stay in our community,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.
If you are going out, one thing we’re hearing is to not just enjoy yourself, but also to be patient.
A lot of restaurants are still dealing with staffing issues, so be kind to those working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.