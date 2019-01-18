PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Winter Storm Yoshi is expected to put a dent in your weekend plans.
After seeing the weekend forecast, some businesses are debating on whether they should stay open or close shop for the day.
The New England Patriots versus the Kansas City Chiefs game is happening on Sunday, on Channel 3.
Also happening on Sunday is Winter Storm Yoshi, and the combination has restaurants keeping a close eye to the skies.
“Mother Nature is throwing everybody a major curveball right now,” said Rino Ouelet, of J. Timothy’s Taverne in Plainville.
Like most restaurants and sports bar, he's sitting on a product – wings— waiting to be sold during the highly anticipated AFC championship game on Sunday.
“This weekend, I think we’re probably going to do close to three tons,” Ouelet said.
Wings are what J. Timothy’s Taverne in Plainville is known for.
The kitchen ordered six tons of product for the weekend aimed for take-out orders and diners.
On a weather perfect day with a local team like the Patriots playing, business should be booming.
Instead, the local restaurant industry is up against a winter storm warning featuring snow, sleet and freezing rain in CT.
“It’s mother nature. No one controls Mother Nature. She does what she wants to do,” Ouelet said.
If she has her way, the restaurant said it may consider opening up early or closing early Sunday, but the decision is still up in the air.
For places like J. Timothy’s, they're looking for a level playing field from Winter Storm Yoshi, or at least a break in the storm before the game.
