MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Restaurants continue to look for ways to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Thursday at The Main Pub in Manchester to talk about that.
Stream it here or below:
Lamont said he'll discuss state and federal relief for restaurants during the pandemic, including through the Connecticut Restaurant Relief Fund and the recently adopted federal American Rescue Plan.
Earlier this week, the Connecticut Restaurant Association, with the National Restaurant Association, broke down the aid secured for restaurants in the state over the past year.
It said it helped conceive a $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, established a $500,000 Connecticut Restaurant Relief Fund, secured access to $70+ billion in federal PPP loans, and came up with other ways to help struggling businesses.
“Restaurants are the cornerstone of every community, which is why precisely one year into this pandemic, so much of the struggle across Connecticut has been felt personally and at the local level,” said Connecticut Restaurant Association executive director Scott Dolch. “We were committed to standing next to local restaurants thought this crisis. We worked closely with our partners at the National Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to advocate for relief programs, and that work laid the foundation for our efforts with the Governor and legislators to help secure a variety of options and support for Connecticut restaurants.”
Thursday, Lamont will be joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, deputy commissioner Glendowlyn Thames of the Department of Economic and Community Development, and representatives from the state's restaurant industry.
More information on the Connecticut Restaurant Association can be found here.
