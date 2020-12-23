WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- Restaurants are making their last push to get some business in the final days of the holiday season, trying to make up as much as they can in a year wrought by the pandemic.
Mona Lisa Restaurant in Wolcott is ready to give families a Christmas dinner to remember.
Normally, they'd serve hundreds of dinners on Christmas, but this year their fingers are crossed to serve half of that.
"I’ll be happy say, with 80 if I can get. We have another day, picked up a few reservations today. Hopefully we can do 80,” said Saifur Chowdhury, owner of Mona Lisa Restaurant.
With current restrictions, the restaurant can have up to 110 people inside.
But no matter the precautions Chowdhury has taken, he hasn't hit that number since March.
"Lot of our clientele are older, so they're afraid to come out. I don't blame them,” Chowdhury said.
Also in Wolcott, The Hangry Fork is focusing more on catering for the holiday. They are providing full, three-course meals for groups of two, four, or however big your group is.
This is The Hangry Fork’s first holiday season, opening up Jan. 28 of this year.
It had five solid weeks of business before the pandemic hit.
"It was moving great, we were rolling along, things looked promising, and then it just came to a crash,” said Michelle Dube, owner of The Hangry Fork.
The restaurant is still taking orders for their Christmas catered dinner, with about 16 orders in so far.
For Thanksgiving, they had about 32 orders.
Dube, says she did get a PPP loan in the past, so with the second stimulus package finalized, and the state's new small business loan program, she's hoping she'll get more help soon.
"Now that we've had a few more months to, with the PPP, hopefully we'll be able to pull from that if that's offered again,” Dube said.
