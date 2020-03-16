(WFSB) - Since the governor told all eateries to close to patrons and only offer take out, several businesses have come forward to offer free delivery to Connecticut customers.
The following restaurants said they'll offer delivery over the course of the governors's coronavirus order:
MOOYAH
Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes is taking orders from their rewards app and offering free delivery for orders of $10 or more from March 16 - March 31.
J&J country Tavern
137 E. Hill Rd., Southbury, CT, delivery and curbside pickup
Woodbury Diner
125 North Main St., Woodbury, CT, delivery and curbside pickup
