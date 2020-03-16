phone generic
(WFSB) - Since the governor told all eateries to close to patrons and only offer take out, several businesses have come forward to offer free delivery to Connecticut customers.

The following restaurants said they'll offer delivery over the course of the governors's coronavirus order:

MOOYAH

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes is taking orders from their rewards app and offering free delivery for orders of $10 or more from March 16 - March 31.

J&J country Tavern

137 E. Hill Rd., Southbury, CT, delivery and curbside pickup

Woodbury Diner

125 North Main St., Woodbury, CT, delivery and curbside pickup

