(WFSB) - A number of businesses are showing thanks to veterans on Veterans Day by offering deals and freebies.
The businesses participating offered everything from discounts to free meals to coffee.
Here's a list:
- 7-Eleven - Free coffee or Big Gulp through the 7-Eleven app.
- 99 Restaurant - Veterans and active duty military can receive a free entree from a special menu between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Applebee's - Veterans can select a free meal from a limited menu with proof of service.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - Veterans and active duty servicemembers who dine-in can get a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries.
- California Pizza Kitchen - Veterans can get a free entree from a limited menu with proof of service.
- Chili's - Veterans can get a free entree from a limited menu with proof of service.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - In-store specials for veterans.
- Denny's - Veterans and active duty members can get a free build-your-own Grand Slam Breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon.
- Dunkin' - Veterans and active duty members can get a free donut while supplies last.
- Friendly's - Veterans and active military members can get a free lunch or dinner.
- Hooters - Veterans can get 10 free boneless wings with any 10 purchase.
- IHOP - Veterans and active duty members can get free red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- On the Border - Veterans and active duty members can receive a free "pick 2" combo meal
- Outback Steakhouse - Veterans can get a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola.
- Red Lobster - Veterans and active duty members can get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu with military ID.
- Red Robin - Veterans can get a free Tavern Double Burger with steak fries.
- Starbucks - Veterans and active duty members (and spouses) can get a free tall 12 ounce hot brewed coffee.
- Texas Roadhouse - Vouchers for a free meal will be handed out in the parking lot to veterans and active duty members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wendy's - Free small breakfast with valid military ID
For a list of other businesses participating, both in Connecticut and out of state, check out MilitaryBenefits.info.
