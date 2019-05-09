WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - If you still haven’t gotten a present for Mother’s Day yet, you’re running out of time.
Finding that perfect gift for mom isn’t always easy.
Channel 3 found some deals for moms before the big day.
Tyler DiLoreto is among the procrastinators.
“Definitely last minute, never really on top of it. I’ve kind of been like that my whole life though,” DiLoreto said.
While he hasn’t purchased a Mother’s Day gift yet, he will be taking his mom out for brunch.
“I think that’s what most people like to do. Go out to brunch or lunch, something like that,” DiLoreto said.
For anyone planning on taking mom out for brunch, many West Hartford restaurants are offering Mother’s Day deals.
“If you need anything for mom for Mother’s Day, West Hartford is probably the place you want to come,” said Christopher Conway, West Hartford Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.
Among those offering special brunch deals are Arugula, Max Burger, and Zohara.
Mother’s Day spending has been growing consistently over the past several years, and this year’s spending is expected to be the highest in history.
That record number is $25 billion, which means those celebrating will be spending an average of $196.
What do moms want for Mother's Day?
Christopher Conway, the Executive Director for the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce says it’s important to support local businesses.
“They drive the local economy and typically they are the people that live in your community, so they are your community partners with their business,” Conway said.
If you’re going to head to a florist but are unsure of what type of flowers to get, a local florist says roses are always a good buy.
“Roses are very popular all the time, and just a mix of spring arrangements are also very popular for Mother’s Day,” said Robert Dinucci, Owner of Lane & Lenge Florists.
While not everyone has put off buying a gift, shoppers like Steven Renzullow say it’s important to show appreciation for all the mothers out there.
“They are definitely superheroes and they can do many things that us dads cannot, so we must appreciate that for sure,” Renzullow said.
