WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Some restaurants in West Hartford decided to open their doors for business Saturday night.
Saturdays are usually packed in West Hartford center.
That’s not the case Saturday night.
Sidewalks have been cleared off and some businesses decided to open.
As the snow from Winter Storm Bobby tapered off crews quickly got to work, clearing walkways and shoveling.
Many restaurants in the area remained closed Saturday night because of the wintry weather.
Some, like Barcelona Wine Bar, opened at 4 p.m.
The restaurant says they strive to be a place people can go to no matter what.
“Especially in times like this, being there for people no matter what. It’s always uncertain in COVID. Being open and not open. We wanna make sure we are as open as we can be whenever we can be,” said Lisa Teitelbaun, Beverage Manager at Barcelona.
“I’m originally from Minneapolis, grew up in western Massachusetts. I'm a snow person. T-shirt hat kind of guy in the snow so I think it’s great,” said Chris Ru, bartender at Barcelona. “Great opportunity for the neighborhood if you don’t want to cook or just tired being in the house.”
You can expect more restaurants to be open Sunday as more people continue digging out from Winter Storm Bobby.
