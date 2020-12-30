HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Ahead of New Year’s Eve, the state’s Dept. of Consumer Protection is reminding the public that sector rules for restaurants are still in effect, meaning patrons must be out by 10 p.m.
The rules in place right now state that in-person dining must end by 10 p.m., but an establishment can stay open for take-out orders past that time.
Folks are also reminded about other rules that are still in place, like capacity restrictions and limitations on large gatherings, a requirement that food must be served with alcohol, and a mandate that masks must be worn when social distancing cannot be maintained.
“Everyone is looking forward to 2021 and saying goodbye to this year, but the pandemic will continue even after the clock strikes midnight,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “It is important for businesses and consumers to continue to follow the protocols and restrictions that remain in place to protect public health and safety so that we can get back to normal sooner rather than later. And as always, we remind the public to use alcohol safely and responsibly while they enjoy the holiday from home.”
Those who have questions, or wish to file a complaint regarding a liquor permittee in the state, may contact the Liquor Control Division by emailing dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov, or by calling (860) 713-6210.
