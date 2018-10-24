PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Game two of the World Series is tonight.
The Boston Red Sox are already a game ahead leading 1-0 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park.
With so many Red Sox fans in the state, bars and restaurants have been seeing an increase in business.
At J. Timothy's, they are one restaurant voted to have some of the best wings in the country!
They tell us they had people calling on Monday to try to reserve tables in the bar area to watch these games.
It is first come first serve at the bar only there, but it gave a hint as to how busy they'll be and how many wings they'll serve.
“It's chicken wings. It's not going to change,” said Rino Ouellet, J. Timothy’s manager.
J. Timothy's Taverne cooks in Plainville are pumping out hundreds of these yummy wings daily.
“On a regular basis, we are between 5 to 6 tons and we added in an extra ton for the games Tuesday, Wednesday. You're adding 2,000 pounds of chicken wings just for the two games Tuesday, Wednesday,” said Ouelette.
Manager Rino Ouellet says they ordered more wings because of the World Series games this week.
Game two starts tonight with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ouellet expects it to be busy once again and not just in the dining room and bar areas.
“These Tuesday, Wednesday games, it brings people out two-fold. The restaurant is filled and the biggest is the take-out area,” said Ouellet.
Because of that, the restaurant increased production in the take-out area because 75 percent of the orders is wings.
“We’ve seen increased takeout orders and have boosted production to say let's get ready for this and added extra staff to package the food and everything,” Ouellet.
The restaurant which has been in business since 1987, was voted "Best Buffalo Wings in America and in the World” by the Food Network and Daily Meal.
That’s why many people come to J. Timothy’s.
“You got Yankee people who hate the Red Sox, they'll root for the Dodger’s, you have people who hate the Dodger’s that will root for the Red Sox, so either what it goes well for business in general,” said Ouellet.
The popularity at the restaurant doesn't end there, the chef is adding another ton for the weekend as football is also in full swing.
As for Wednesday night, the Sox take on the Dodger’s starting at 8:09 p.m. at Fenway Park.
They lead the series 1-0. It’s the best of 7 games.
