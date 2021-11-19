CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - Restaurants are getting ready to meet the demand of large gatherings this season.
Experts say you should book reservations early, and prepare for a different kind of service.
Holiday parties and gatherings are back, but restaurants aren’t quite back to normal.
Managers had a few things they want diners to keep in mind this season.
Trumbull Kitchen General Manager Michael Pitocco said, “it’s been fantastic. The phone has been ringing for parties, so we’re happy.”
Pitocco says people have been coming back, after a difficult year with the pandemic.
The Hartford restaurant has been booking five to six holiday parties a week.
“December historically is our busiest month and that’s with the holidays,” said Pitocco.
Over at Esca Restaurant and Wine Bar in Middletown, owner Marisa Bramato says with no curfew and no capacity limits this year, they’re booked for December.
“We have day parties, we have evening parties, we have family gatherings, we have people come out who normally wouldn’t come out but for the holidays they do so it’s a big big going out month,” said Bramato.
As restaurants navigate this busy season, they’ll also be dealing with a worker shortage.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association says most of their members have 60 to 70 percent fewer staff than pre-pandemic times.
They’re also battling supply chain challenges-, which means delays and shortages of key food supplies.
“One month you’ll get a product, the next month you won’t see it for six weeks,” Pitocco said.
Bramato said, “We’ll stock up extra to make sure that we don’t run short, and our quality is still there.”
For folks coming to holiday parties, restaurants are asking for some understanding, especially if they’re short staffed.
“Diners need to know that we’re working our best and our hardest,” said Pitocco.
They also ask you only show up with the number of people in your reserved party, and make sure you book very early.
Bramato said, “As early as possible. We’ve already had companies booking three months ago for December.”
Don’t be surprised if the food is more expensive than the last time you stopped at your favorite restaurant.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, everything from poultry to beef is up in cost.
