Restaurants prepare for outdoor dining options this winter

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Winter is coming and restaurants are getting ready, making sure outdoor dining can still be an option.
The igloos are back at Toro Loco.
The Farmington restaurant bought them last year when indoor dining wasn't on the menu, but now it’s a way to seat more diners when it's cold out.
“Just because last year kind of set that precedent, people are looking for those outdoor dining options this year and for those things to continue,” said Shawna Hapgood, general manager of Toro Loco.
Even with pandemic-era restrictions gone for months, restaurants still are playing catch up, and it's because of the same issues -- staffing shortages and rising costs.
"The cost to do business is just going up exponentially, I think that's the burden these restaurants have right now is how do you balance that, how do you try break even,” said Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.
Dolch said this winter will be another big test for the industry’s survival.
He's hopeful restaurants, with or without igloos, can hold on long enough to spring.
"If you see your local favorite restaurant make it to the other side of this, and not have to close their doors, I would hope that recovery really starts that next March and April. Then in 2022, we could have, hopefully, a post-pandemic year,” Dolch said.
Until then, places like Toro Loco are going to just keep adapting like they have been.
"Inside dining, we always try to give our guests and our patrons the best experience possible, and the igloos, I think are just like a step up from that,” Hapgood said.
Toro said when they brought out the igloos last year, they were getting around 150 calls a day for reservations.
So, if you want to dine inside of the igloo, the earlier you get your reservation in, the better.
Toro Loco offers igloo seating at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. People dining in them eat from a chef's tasting menu at $60 a person. Each igloo can seat up to six people. Reservations can be made by emailing tororeservations@gmail.com. Soon you can make online reservations at sevenrooms.com.
