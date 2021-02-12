MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- While the pandemic uprooted Valentine’s Day traditions, some couples do plan to eat out this weekend.
It’s hard to miss Cupid on Main Street in Middletown. Decor is on every corner, while lovebirds hold hands.
“Love is in the air and people are going to enjoy their day,” said Marisa Bramato, of Esca Restaurant and Wine Bar.
The Italian restaurant said it is booked through the weekend.
Typically, this time of the year is slow for the industry, but Valentine’s Day is seen as a lifeline, even before COVID-19.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association said members are seeing a demand this weekend, perhaps for a few reasons.
“I think a lot is playing into the optimism. You know, you have over half-a-million people vaccinated. You got positivity rate. Yesterday was 2.3 percent, one of the lowest we’ve seen in months,” said Scott Dolch, of the CT Restaurant Association.
While confidence may be found in a vaccine vial, a National Retail Federation Survey found shoppers plan to spend less money this year on their valentine.
It also reports 24 percent of people surveyed plan to eat out, down 10 percentage points from last year.
Catherine Montanile and her husband say they’re planning a quiet evening at home with some friends.
“We’ll just sit around and reminisce about the old days,” Montanile said.
Esca said it is preparing for the holiday weekend rush.
“It’s looking great. We’re busy all three days,” Esca said.
Valentine’s Day is not canceled, but if you do take your sweetheart out, make sure you call ahead as walk-ins may be hard to come by at restaurants because of health guidelines and reservations.
