WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The countdown to May 20 is on. Saturday morning, Governor Ned Lamont released guidelines for businesses set to operate under phase one of the reopening.
From restaurants to retailers, staff are prepping for the new normal in the age of social distancing.
Restaurants with outdoor dining are ready to open up their doors, but it's going to take a lot to get there with only a few days to go.
Westbrook Lobster in Wallingford shows what social distancing looks like.
"It’s actually set up right now for social distancing. I already arranged all the table so we can probably sit about 25 to 40," said Michael Lariviere, the owner.
While the restaurant serves up New England lobster bakes and lobster rolls for to-go orders, Lariviere goes over the guidelines.
He's figured out his separate entrances and exits to access patio seating while ordering prints for social distancing markers.
Disposable menus are recommended but he's not taking any chances; he's going completely touchless.
"We’re going to be doing hands-free menus with QR codes so they can look up on their phones," Lariviere said.
As for payments, he'll again use the bar scan technology.
Customers can find a QR code on their receipts.
The restaurant managed to stay afloat by qualifying for the payment protection program.
While Lariviere feels confident he'll open on time, he's still hunting down PPE.
Finding hand sanitizer is becoming a sport.
Yet he, like other restaurant owners, are looking beyond May 20 as what dining will look like in a COVID-19 era.
"Just the unknown whether people are ready to come back to restaurants yet or how safe it is or what the future holds for the long term," Lariviere said.
