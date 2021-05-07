WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Mother’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants and many owners in West Hartford say they’re bracing for the biggest turnout since the pandemic started.
West Hartford is preparing for a busy weekend and it kicked off on Friday night. Most restaurants had a wait to get a table and the city is working to make it easier to serve guests outside again.
With vaccines on the rise and COVID cases down, restaurants in West Hartford are ready for a rush of customers on Mother’s Day.
Max’s Oyster Bar, Restaurant Bricco, and Harvest Restaurant are all completely booked with reservations for Sunday. It’s a big difference from last year’s Mother’s Day when most restaurants were take-out only.
The barriers are back in West Hartford to help restaurants extend outdoor dining.
Owners say they're not concerned about the potential for rain this weekend since many have covered outdoor seating areas.
But, while many will be making reservations at mom’s favorite restaurant, others aren’t ready for that step just yet.
“It’s really just up to what mom wants, what she’s comfortable with,” said Raquel Moragues.
Others are just thankful to be able to celebrate with their family in person.
“It’s nice that we have our vaccines and so do our parents, so we feel comfortable being with them and it’s nice to be able to hug my parents,” said Amanda Radsky.
Staffing has been an issue recently for many restuarnts, but owners say they're not concerned about this week.
If you plan on heading out to eat this weekend, make sure you plan ahead and make a reservation.
