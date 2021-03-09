WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The dining scene this spring and summer will look a lot like a block party.
Two of the most popular dining destinations, New Haven and West Hartford, are committing to closing streets down for outdoor dining.
Closing the streets can actually bring some restaurants back to their 2019 business.
For early March, Tuesday was not too cold, and some folks were soaking it in.
“We did not go inside tonight because it’s gorgeous and we have our nice heater here at Bricco,” said Anne Valsangiacomo.
On March 19, there will be no capacity limits for restaurants, but the six feet social distancing will still be in effect. So, at Bricco, the capacity won’t really change.
“With the six feet spacing, we can’t add more tables, so I’m still not using seven tables inside,” said Billy Grant, Bricco chef and owner.
West Hartford is once again throwing restaurants a lifeline. When the weather warms up, lanes will once again be closed to traffic on the road. Cars will be replaced by tables.
“We’ll still have the six feet spacing, but between the outside, the patio, and the inside, we’ll actually gain seats,” Grant said.
This means Bricco will actually be able to serve more people than their original indoor capacity would have allowed.
“It will be nice because we will pick up some ground with the extra seating through spring, summer and fall,” Grant said.
New Haven is also closing streets to make room for restaurants.
The livelihoods of these restaurants are at stake and they appreciate the support, but know it’s really all in the hands of Mother Nature.
“We’re literally watching the weather as I decide menu, specials for tomorrow, and staffing for tomorrow,” Grant said.
Outdoor dining will be back, but many restaurants say they’re starting the year in a hole. The holidays were awful for them, so they hope to be able to make some of that up when the weather gets warmer.
