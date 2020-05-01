WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Very soon, people will be able to go out to dinner again.
On May 20, the state says restaurants can serve customers if they have an outdoor seating area.
John Paindiris say his parents, Charles and Effie, opened Effie’s Place in West Hartford in 1990 and the family has run Connecticut restaurants since the 60s.
“I absolutely love it. I love to see people be with people,” Paindiris said.
The food is still prepared the same way at Effie’s Place, but everything else feels very different because of the coronavirus.
“These last two months has felt like two years of challenges on a daily basis. Everything changes ever day,” Paindiris said.
Now, Paindiris gets by thanks to his takeout and delivery customers, but his sales are down nearly 75 percent.
The governor’s announcement on Thursday has given Paindiris and his family a little hope.
RELATED: Several businesses, industries expected to reopen May 20
“I was please to hear that news. That was a little speck of good news in a lot of bad news,” Paindiris said.
Soon, Paindiris’ patio could be filled with clients again.
“I think it’s a big deal. I think people are really itching to get out. People want to go out somewhere, sit down, see other people, even if it’s from a distance,” Paindiris said.
Regular customers like Dianne Swaby hope the change helps the Paindiris family and others who own restaurants.
“I can’t imagine what they’ve been going through, their employees, it’s very, very tough and it’s tough for a lot of people,” Swaby said.
Paindiris hopes this is just the beginning and that local leaders let restaurant owners expand outdoor spaces to help recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.