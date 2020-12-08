ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – As coronavirus cases trend upward, some doctors are pushing for the governor to halt indoor dining.
Meanwhile, restaurants are pushing to stay open.
Restaurants are already at half capacity, workers saying they’re following the guidelines from the state and they’re doing all they can to keep their guests and employees safe.
“I’m in favor of not recommending people going to restaurants. I think there are many places that will need to be under consideration,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, Yale School of Medicine.
Infectious disease physicians are pushing for a pause. Dozens of doctors affiliated with Yale School of Medicine, Yale New Haven Health, and the VA of Connecticut sent a letter to the governor last month saying to close all restaurants and gyms.
One doctor spoke during Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
“The issue is if you’re a family of four, you go to a restaurant, you eat among your household, the risk is probably low, however, the first example, eating with masks down for the entire time sitting at a table together, the risk of transmission is extremely high. Then, people can bring it back to other household members,” Dr. Juthani said.
Restaurant workers say they’re doing all they can to ensure safety.
“I understand where they are coming from, but understand where we are coming from as owners and we want to make sure employees have their paychecks and safety and health wise, masks, gloves, sanitizing, we have been covering the basis,” said Malcolm Wofsy, Tavern on 3 manager.
With restaurants at half capacity, businesses are struggling to get by. They say they’re following the state’s guidelines so they can continue to serve customers.
RELATED: CT Restaurant Associations starts ‘Save CT Restaurants’ campaign
“The rules they put out, we are adhering to and I know a lot of restaurants are. It’s the safest we can be during this time and we want to stay open,” Wofsy said.
There is a campaign called Save CT Restaurants as more than 600 restaurants have gone out of the business in CT.
