FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The state is rolling some industries back to Phase 3 as there are COVID-19 spikes across the state.
Restaurants will have to limit their capacity to 50 percent and make some other major changes.
The restaurant industry is facing come major rollbacks this week. One owner says he hopes most restaurants can get through this next phase.
“I had a feeling it was coming, especially with the last few weeks. We had this spike going on with the colder weather,” said Tony Camilleri, chef and owner of Toro Loco.
A hard-hit industry in Connecticut is now facing another round of rollbacks.
On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont announced restaurants will have to go back to Phase 2.1 starting on Friday.
They’ll have to cap seating at 50% and max out at 8 guests per table.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re at this point right now. I understand the safety part of everything, but it’s a lot of small businesses that are really taking the hit,” Camelleri said.
Restaurants that serve alcohol will be required to close dining rooms at 9:30 p.m., but to-go orders will still be allowed.
Lamont says this is to curb bar venues that have been acting as restaurants.
Another change is that tents and igloos that seat individual tables are now banned by the Department of Economic Community Development.
Leaders say they’re talking with the restaurant association now about the ban and may have another resolution by the end of the week.
“If there is a tent or a place where there isn’t ventilation, we think there’s significant risk of transmission and that’s what we’re trying to protect against,” said David Lehman, Commissioner of DECD.
Owners at Toro Loco say their igloos were a big money maker and hope the DECD will reverse their decision.
