HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After a long year struggling to stay open, Friday marked a milestone for Connecticut restaurants.
They can open at 100 percent. However, they must still adhere to other COVID-19 safety protocols.
For many businesses, it was a first step toward the new normal, and they said are ready to be busy again.
At First and Last Tavern, management prepared to hire more people in the kitchen as it got ready to open at full capacity.
Now that a third of the state’s adult population has been vaccinated, the general manager said he sees the results in the bottom line.
“They feel safer, people are getting the vaccination,” said Jim Kehoe, general manager, First and Last Tavern. “A lot of our business are families.”
The increase in vaccinations led to the capacity restrictions being lifted
Masks and social distancing will still be enforced, so that meant eight tables will remain missing from First and Last’s dining room.
The timing of the changes also came when COVID variants like the U.K. strain and now the Brazilian strain entered the state.
Previously, the daily positivity rate was a key metric, but with much of the most vulnerable vaccinated, Gov. Ned Lamont said he will now look at another metric.
“[I’m] a lot more concerned about hospitalizations,” Lamont said. “That would give us a better idea of whether this highly infectious strain that’s a possibility in New York, whether that’s impacting our hospitalizations.”
Some doctors urged the state to wait until more of the population gets vaccinated. Still, the state is moving forward.
Doctors also warned that those variants are already here, and folks should be cautious.
