(WFSB) - As we head into the holiday season, restaurants and retailers are struggling with labor shortages.

Connecticut has regained seventy percent of the jobs lost during the height of the pandemic, but businesses are having a hard time filling those positions.

Tap and Vine in Wallingford may permanently close Sunday if they can’t fill two positions.

As we head into the holidays, many other businesses are also in a tight spot.

"We’ve been short staffed in the kitchen since the pandemic. We need four cooks to run properly. We’ve had three most of the time," Hector Samuel, owner of Tap and Vine, tells us.

Hector Samuel says soon they’ll only have one cook for a dining room of one hundred.

If they don’t hire a line cook and chef by Sunday, they may have to shut down for good.

"It has taken us on average about three months to fill a position when we’ve had a position open," noted Samuel.

The Connecticut Restaurant Association says most of their members have sixty to seventy-five percent fewer staff than pre-pandemic times.

"It’s a challenge. Our restaurants are dealing with making decisions on the hours that they’re open. Maybe they’re not open days, maybe they’re not open for lunch," Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, explained.

According to the Connecticut Business Industry Association, there are 86,000 fewer people working than in February last year despite numerous job openings.

Nationwide, more than ten million jobs are open.

"Workers are less willing to work the same set of jobs under the same circumstances at the wage that they used to get," Linda Fisher, an economics professor for Quinnipiac University, stated.

Professor Fisher says this holiday season, retailers may offer incentives such as better pay and better work environments to attract and keep employees.

Some big box retailers, like Macy’s and FedEx, are offering higher salaries and more paid time off.

"It seems like, usually, the employers have the upper hand in the workplace and right now workers do," added Fisher.

The National Retail Federation expects more than 500,000 job openings for seasonal workers this holiday season.