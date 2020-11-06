HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state moved back into ‘Phase 2.1’ of its reopening, with a move that lowers the limit for indoor dining and a curfew for restaurants.
Gov. Ned Lamont is looking to contain the coronavirus, but the rollback comes as many restaurants are already hurting. Restaurant owners are warning this could be devastating.
“Why is he penalizing us?” asked Anthony Uliano, owner of Arch II Sports Bar & Grill.
Restaurant owners say Lamont is being unfair with his rollback to ‘Phase 2.1.’ The move drops the 75-percent limit on indoor dining to 50 percent, and requires customers to be out by 9:30 p.m., and closed by 10 p.m.
Lamont made the change as way to contain the coronavirus, but restaurants say the recent spread is the result of large private gatherings, not restaurants.
“Whatever the recourse is, the recourse should be, but don't impale the rest of the industry for the actions of a few,” said Vinny Carbone, owner of Carbone’s restaurants.
Restaurant owners are now pushing for the curfew to be lifted to 11 p.m., at least for weekends. That would make it easier to serve late diners.
“Those three turns are vital, especially with 50 percent capacity,” said Scott Dolch, executive director of the CT Restaurant Association.
Restaurants also say the timing hurts. Colder weather likely means fewer outdoor diners, and the holiday season is a make-or-break time for many eateries.
But as more cities and towns move into red alert, Lamont says we need a statewide approach.
Restaurant owners are also asking for help, including financially.
Connecticut is offering $5,000 grants, but only to smaller restaurants.
Massachusetts and New Jersey recently announced much larger grants.
Owners also say the holiday season is a make-or-break season for them, even in a normal year. But so many have racked up debt to stay open and pay for safety equipment. So, a loss in revenue could be devastating.
