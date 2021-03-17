HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Restaurants that are accustomed to crowds and fun on St. Patrick’s Day are dealing with modest numbers this year.
Typically, downtown Hartford would see large crowds on the Irish holiday, along with live music and other celebrations.
This year, while Pratt Street is blocked off for the St. Patrick's Week celebration, there were only a few dozen people out enjoying a quiet afternoon in the city.
Vaughan’s Public House in Hartford is always packed with people on St. Patrick’s Day, but this year it welcomed customers by reservation only.
“We kind of miss the madness, to be honest with you. We’re so used to running around like headless chickens,” Johnny Vaughan said Wednesday afternoon.
He said Wednesday had been a balancing act, between social distancing and celebrating.
“It’s definitely the strangest St. Paddy’s Day we’ve had,” Vaughan said.
However, he said they are grateful to even be open, and customers said they’re grateful for a reason to celebrate together.
Since reopening, Vaughan said they’ve seen a steady flow of customers.
He said he doesn’t expect business to get back to normal until the end of the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.