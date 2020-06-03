MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Restaurants have been hit hard in during the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 500 restaurants have now signed a petition urging Gov. Ned Lamont to let them re-open "inside dining" sooner.
Brew Bakers in Middletown looks like most restaurants these days, with lots of empty tables and chairs.
The only customers they can have are those who choose to sit outside.
"This is probably our busiest time. With Wesleyan graduation end of the year, the parade, missed out on all that,” said Eloise Tencher, of Brew Bakers.
They're fortunate to have outside seating, as many restaurants don't have it and can only rely on take-out.
On June 1, Lamont allowed restaurants with outdoor tables to start serving. The rest must wait until June 20 to serve customers “inside.”
However, the Connecticut Restaurant Association said that’s too late, and that restaurants are now signing a petition to open sooner.
Another concern is opening on June 20, which is Father's Day weekend, could bring in too many customers and be overwhelming.
The shutdown has taken its toll on restaurants. This week, the Firebox in Hartford, a long-time popular dining spot, said they were closing.
Customers say they feel bad for restaurants, and some feel it should be a personal choice.
"To have a company suffer or business suffer, let them open and let people be responsible at some point,” said Joyce Recchia, of Middlebury.
"People should, at this point, be making their decision on whether to go out or stay home. It's that simple,” said Jantzen Vargas, of Danielson.
The petition can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.