WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – After a slight uptick in coronavirus numbers, Connecticut is scaling back.
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that the state is moving back to a modified Phase 2 from Phase 3.
Rolling back phases means that whether people are dining inside or outside, people will have to leave their table by 9:30 p.m.
This change begins at midnight on Friday.
For some restaurants in the state, the majority of their money is made after that time.
That’s the case for Division West Bistro and Bar in West Hartford center. They would stay open until after midnight as the majority of their business, 50 percent, is after 9 p.m.
“If they’re shutting us down by 9:30 p.m., they have to work with us on the rents. No restaurant will be able to make it with five hours of dinner,” said Ermal Caushi, Division West Bistro and Bar owner.
Restaurants will be still able to serve take out after 9:30 p.m.
Breweries will also be affected by this.
"My question is, are you ordering take out at 9:30 p.m.? No one is ordering take out," said Angelique Cannestro.
Angelique Cannestro is a bartender who started an online petition opposing the curfew. There are thousands of signatures.
"A lot of restaurants have put thousands of dollars into equipment, that I don't think they'll see a return on this investment if they don't allow us to stay open," Cannestro said.
Lamont says they're following Massachusetts which also has a curfew on restaurants.
"It's good to do this on a regional basis and that's why I continue to work with the other governors on this," Lamont said.
The deadline for outdoor dining tents was this month, but that has been extended by Lamont until early February.
To read the petition, click here.
