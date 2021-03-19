CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- March Madness is here, and it comes just as the state eased restrictions on businesses like restaurants.
Die-hard college basketball fans will flock to a place like Chicago Sam’s in Cromwell.
Normally for the NCAA tournament, the establishment would see 400-something people.
But on Friday, it’s only about half of that.
“You can definitely tell people are coming. They want to be out. It’s been two years since this tournament, so they definitely want to watch it,” said Ryan Kealey, of Chicago Sam’s Sports Bar & Grill.
While capacity limits were lifted, social distancing rules are still in place, meaning fewer people.
To maximize their space, the sports bar put plexiglass in between some of the tables, but they removed 210 seats from the restaurant.
They also hired a new type of employee.
"We've hired mask ambassadors to come in and walk around to make sure people are abiding by all COVID rules," Kealey said.
On Friday, the bar said people lined up outside the door before it opened, and some were even turned away or had to wait.
But those who got inside were happy.
“We took the day off from work together. So, we’ve been looking forward to this all year this is our big event,” said Tim Cotsalas, of Wethersfield.
Also new on Friday was the limits on private gatherings have changed to 25 people inside and 100 outside.
The games were on at Patrick Wright's house in Bloomfield as he and his friends took in the action from the comfort of their couch.
"Usually would be at Buffalo Wild Wings, great atmosphere and have all the games on," Wright said.
This year, they wanted to be safe while still being with friends. Doing it smaller didn't diminish their experience.
"March Madness is March Madness. Games are games and we had a lot of upsets today, so you know, it's fun," Wright said.
Chicago Sam’s is expecting the UConn game on Saturday to bring more people.
If you plan to watch the game anywhere, you should try to arrive early.
The restaurant is also taking the mask mandate seriously, and even hired people to walk around to remind people to wear their mask if they’re not at their table.
Also, every now and then, a reminder will sound over the PA system.
